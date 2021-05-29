EXPLAINER: What’s the Senate filibuster and why change it?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minority Republicans have used a Senate filibuster to derail Democrats’ effort to launch a bipartisan probe of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Friday’s showdown was the first time this year the GOP has used the delaying tactic to kill major legislation. Yet their victory may prod Democrats closer to curbing or eliminating a legislative move that’s been the bane of Senate majorities since the Founding Fathers. Progressives have been hoping that if the commission bill died by filibuster, the defeat would pressure Democrats to finally vote to get rid of the tactic.