Frost Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:35 am
3:08 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Freeborn

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

kttcweather

