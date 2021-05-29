Frost Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fayette County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as the lower to mid-30s will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor
vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&