Scattered showers Sunday, drier for Memorial Day

After a beautiful and sunny day today, some changes are on the way for Sunday. A weak system will move through the region, bringing more cloud cover and scattered showers. A few isolated showers are possible during the morning, but most of the rain will fall around midday through the afternoon.

Showers will be light and not much accumulation is expected. The clouds will keep temperatures on the cool side of things, in the upper 50s for most of us.

Brighter and warmer weather will be in place by Memorial Day, with highs in the mid to low 70s. It will really be a fantastic day on Monday, however, I'm still keeping a slight chance for showers in the forecast as just enough energy in the atmosphere could cause a few isolated showers to pop up. Yet I think it's safe to say that most of us will be staying dry for the holiday.

Temperatures will be on the rise through the first week of June, with dry and sunny conditions. We'll ramp up the heat and the humidity by late week, and we'll see high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s once again. If you're a fan of mild weather, enjoy it now while it lasts!