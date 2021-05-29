Wild show promise, despite latest one-and-done in playoffs

In the end, the Minnesota Wild were left with another early exit from the playoffs. Still, this truncated season looked a little bit like a new beginning. The Wild lost in seven games to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first-round series. They entered a new era with Kirill Kaprizov at the forefront of their attack. He led NHL rookies with 27 goals and 51 points. Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek also made strides. The future of Zach Parise is one of many matters that must be addressed this summer.