14th Annual Field of Honor on display in Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Just across the Historic Covered Bridge sits a sea of American Flags.

In the middle of the Field of Honor, sits The National League of Families POW/MIA (Prisoners of War/Missing in Action) flag to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The flags are on display in Covered Bridge Park and put on by the local VFW, as well as other community groups.

Each flag will have a luminary underneath Sunday night to keep it lit throughout the night before a special ceremony on Memorial Day.

The flags will be showcased through Monday evening.