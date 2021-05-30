New Zealand hosts Australia PM in 1st meeting since outbreak

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Growing friction with China and how to reopen borders after the pandemic will be among the topics discussed by the leaders of Australia and New Zealand in their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus outbreak prompted both countries to close their borders. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in the tourist resort of Queenstown for an overnight visit Sunday. He is the first major world leader to meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern since last year. The neighbors opened a quarantine-free travel bubble last month, although a recent outbreak of the virus in Melbourne has prompted New Zealand to suspend the arrangement with Victoria state. The choice of Queenstown for the meeting was deliberate as New Zealand tries to revive its battered tourism industry.