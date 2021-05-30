Cross-country biker makes stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- William Galloway's mission is clear: bike across the country until he can't anymore.

Galloway is in the midst of his latest trek across the country, and due to inclement weather, had an extensive stay in Rochester before resuming his journey.

"I just wouldn't give up, and I still haven't. But everyday I tell myself I did the best I can, like how far can you make it down the road and stay alive doing it," said Galloway.

Galloway is now in the midst of his 6th biking trip across the continental United States. He's been traveling like this since 2017 to raise awareness for people recovering from traumatic brain injuries.

"But to my brain injuries and to others that I've come across, when you related to people, you wish there was some real help to understand you're too intelligent but you're good enough for a disability, but it's not the help your asking for," said Galloway.

Ever since suffering his own traumatic brain injury, after being hit by a drunk driver, Galloway has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of attention being paid to those who suffer from similar ailments. He says the people he meets along the way make it all worthwhile.

"I've met a lot of great people out here, and unexpected kindness. You never see it coming, you don't," said Galloway.

What also keeps him going is knowing that there are others out there, just like him, that need their voices to be heard.

"When you have a fella walk in and he says "I got your meal for you, don't stop what you're doing. My wife had a brain injury and I had to downsize my income to get her help" those are the stories I've been told," said Galloway.