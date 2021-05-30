Ethiopians protest US sanctions over brutal Tigray war

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation’s capital to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally Sunday in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region’s ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray on the side of Ethiopian government forces in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal. But the protesters in Addis Ababa carried placards that said “Ethiopian young people denounce the western intervention.” Others said Ethiopia’s sovereignty was at stake.