Fowles, Clarendon help Lynx rally, beat Sun 79-74 in OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Layshia Clarendon had 12 points in their debut with Minnesota and the Lynx rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 79-74 in overtime. Clarendon, who signed with Minnesota earlier in the day, hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 66 seconds remaining to give the Lynx (1-4) the lead for good. The 30-year-old guard in their ninth WNBA season was waived last week by the New York Liberty. Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (6-2) with 22 points and Jasmine Thomas added 14 points and five assists. DeWanna Bonner had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.