Hundreds evacuated, some by chopper, from New Zealand floods

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Several hundred people in New Zealand have been evacuated from their homes after heavy rain caused widespread flooding in the Canterbury region. Some of those forced to leave their homes recounted dramatic helicopter rescues. Authorities declared a state of emergency after some places received as much as 40 centimeters (16 inches) of rain over the weekend and into Monday. The military helped evacuate more than 50 people including several overnight in an NH-90 military helicopter. Forecasters warned of possible heavy rain through Monday evening before conditions improved.