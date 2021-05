MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3. Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier each drove in two runs for Kansas City, which had dropped three of four. Dozier hit a solo drive in the ninth inning for his sixth homer. Royals right-hander Brad Keller improved to 3-0 in his last four starts. He permitted three runs and five hits in five innings.