North accuses US of hostility for S. Korean missile decision

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.’s hostile policy against the North and could lead to instability. It’s North Korea’s first response to the summit between President Joe Biden and South Korea’s leader. At the summit, the U.S. ended decades-long restrictions that capped South Korea’s missile development. The accusation of U.S. policy being hostile to North Korea would matter because it said it won’t return to talks as long as U.S. hostility persists. But the latest statement was still attributed to a commentator, not a government body, suggesting North Korea may still want to leave room for potential diplomacy.