Pleasant Memorial Day despite a few showers

Rain will continue to clear out this evening, and we'll stay dry overnight tonight into Monday. The majority of Memorial Day will be picture perfect: sunny and comfortable. However, a cold front will move through during the afternoon, bringing a chance for some isolated showers.

Our window for rain will be from about 1 pm until 6 pm, but don't expect continuous showers during that time. The front moving through will bring just enough energy to spark up some isolated showers, but once the front has passed through we'll stay dry for the rest of the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but no strong storms expected tomorrow.

If you have any evening outdoor plans or are planning on firing up the grill for dinner, you should be good to go. From there, we'll see a warming trend to kick off the month of June. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s for mid-week, with rather comfortable dew points. The same can't be said for the weekend: dew points will ramp up well into the 60s with highs in the mid-80s!

Have a great and safe Memorial Day!