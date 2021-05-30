Rochester Male Chorus performs Memorial Day concert

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Male Chorus performed a Memorial Day show at Bethel Lutheran Church Sunday afternoon.

The group put on a "God Bless America" concert in order to honor veterans and American history.

"We feel blessed to be in America and to have the opportunity and freedoms America provides. Singing is one of those freedoms," said Peter Kay, president of the organization. "We enjoy singing, so it's a way to give back to the community."

After a year of COVID, the group was excited to be performing together again.

"To be able to sing together as a choir, it's been a delight," Rochester Male Chorus director Joel Blair said. "We've had several members from the past join us and we were happy to have them come be with us during this time too. We just wanted to make music."

The Rochester Male Chorus has been performing for more than 80 years.