Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck

MURRAY, Iowa (AP) — A third teenager has died after a freight train hit the pickup truck he was riding in with three other teens on Thursday, and the fourth teen remains hospitalized. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla said Saturday that Rylon Cook, 15, of Osceola had died from his injuries. Authorities had previously said that Brooklynn Eggers, 14, and Gavin Werner, 15, who were both from Murray, Iowa, had died at the scene of the crash in rural south-central Iowa. Dinkla said the 16-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained hospitalized in serious condition. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at a railroad crossing just east of Murray.