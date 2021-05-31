18th century graveyard found at former Caribbean plantation

An 18th century burial ground has been discovered at a former sugar plantation on the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius, officials, and archaeologists say it likely contains the remains of slaves and could provide a trove of information on their lives. Government officials said Monday that 48 skeletons had been found at the site so far, most of them males, but also some females and infants. The director of the St. Eustatius Center for Archaeological Research says many more remains are expected to lie in the graves at the former Golden Rock Plantation. He says that given the location near the former plantation, the graves most likely contain the remains of enslaved people.