49 people killed in attacks on eastern Congo villages

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials in Congo say at least 49 people have been killed in armed attacks on two different villages overnight in the eastern Ituri province. The administrative secretary in the Bahema-Boga chiefdom, Gaston Babunya, said armed men besieged a camp for displaced people there early Monday, killing at least 29 people. A local civil society group said the armed men also attacked the chiefdom of Banyali-Tchabi late Sunday, killing more than 20 people, including women and children. It wasn’t immediately clear who carried out the attacks, but Allied Democratic Forces have killed hundreds in the region and have increasingly staged attacks in recent months. Myriad rebel groups are vying for control of mineral-rich land in Congo’s east.