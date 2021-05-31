Australia minister drops defamation law suit over rape claim

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian government minister has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian Broadcasting Corp. after the state broadcaster acknowledged a 33-year-old rape allegation against him could not be substantiated. Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter and the ABC said the case had been settled under confidential terms without any damages being paid. Porter was attorney general when ABC reported in February that an unnamed Cabinet minister was facing a rape allegation from years before. ABC said it “regretted” that some readers misinterpreted its report as an accusation that Porter was guilty. Despite the damage to his reputation, Porter said he would “absolutely” run for re-election at general elections to be held within a year.