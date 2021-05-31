Budapest unveils memorial to Danube tourist boat victims

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian and South Korean officials have inaugurated a memorial in Budapest that commemorates the 28 people who died in a tourist boat accident on the Danube River two years ago. Most of the victims were South Koreans. The two nations’ deputy foreign ministers pulled off a white ribbon draped around the memorial along the river near where the accident occurred. The names of those who perished were engraved on the gray granite block. South Korea’s deputy foreign minister voiced his appreciation to Hungary for the memorial and recalled how Hungarians prayed for South Koreans at the time of the disaster.