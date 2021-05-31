Byron community fundraises for veterans memorial

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) — Monday The Byron Veterans Memorial Committee kicked off efforts to raise money for a Veterans Memorial. The memorial is dedicated to honoring Byron area veterans, current and deceased, who served our country.

The Byron Veterans Memorial Committee was on hand Memorial Day to answer questions and provide application forms for anyone interested in buying pavers or donating to the memorial.

Many local veterans say this memorial is a long time coming.

“Byron is the only community in Southern Minnesota that has yet to have a dedicated memorial to recognize the ultimate sacrifice that was paid for by our local men and women, and we aim to change that,” Byron Army veteran Aaron Miller said.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for Memorial Day, 2022. The Byron Area Veterans Memorial will be located just off the roundabout near McDonald’s.

You can honor a veteran with a paver. Each paver will cost $250. Follow the Byron Area Veterans Memorial Facebook page for more information.