China easing birth limits further to cope with aging society

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two in response to the population’s rising average age. The announcement follows census data that showed China’s working-age population shrank over the past decade while the number of people older than 65 rose, adding to strains on the economy and society. The ruling party has enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population growth but worries the number of working-age people is falling too fast.