Christie’s to sell Isaac Newton’s notes for greatest work

LONDON (AP) — Handwritten notes that show one of history’s greatest scientific minds in action are going up for auction at Christie’s in London. The auctioneer said Tuesday that pages containing Isaac Newton’s jotted revisions to his masterwork, the “Principia,” are expected to sell on July 8 for between 600,000 pounds and 900,000 pounds ($850,000 and $1.3 million). Newton’s “Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy” set out the laws of gravitation and motion and is considered a scientific watershed. The page and a half of notes for a planned second edition includes comments and diagrams by Scottish mathematician and astronomer David Gregory. Christie’s expert Thomas Venning says the manuscript shows one of the “greatest minds in history” talking about his greatest achievements.