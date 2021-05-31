Dozens attend Memorial Day ceremonies in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Dozens turned out at different sites around Dodge County Monday to honor fallen men and women in uniform.

Members of the American Legion honor guard traveled to different cemeteries in the Kasson-Mantorville area. The stops included St. Olaf Church, South Zumbro Lutheran Church, Milton Cemetery, Maple Grove Cemetery and the Mantorville Bridge.

At each site, they laid a wreath, gave a gun salute and played Taps.

Some in attendance mentioned it was great to be able to gather for such an important reason again.

Lauren Elias is a Senior at Kasson-Mantorville High School. Her grandpa served in Vietnam and is buried in Milton Cemetery. He didn't die in Vietnam, but some of his comrades did.

She said it's important for everyone, especially the younger generations, to remember the sacrifice made for freedom.

"It's really nice that we get to have the service this year even though we didn't get to have one last year and the turnout is absolutely amazing," Elias said. "I think it's more of recognizing that our freedom does have a price. Not every younger person might have someone connected to the military, but there's certainly people in high school classes or middle school classes that decide early on that military is the path for me. It's joining the military, and it's them putting their life on the line and the sacrifices they make."

The final ceremony was in the gym at Kasson-Mantorville High School. It featured the high school's band.