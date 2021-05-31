Flood recedes in New Zealand, leaving debris, broken bridge

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Floodwaters in New Zealand have receded, leaving behind a big mess on many farms in the Canterbury region and damage to a major bridge. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the top priority was getting transport links working again, although it was unclear how long it would take to fix the bridge that connects the town of Ashburton to the main highway south. Crews hoped to have an alternate route to the town ready by the end of the day. Ardern said farmers had been particularly hard hit with lost feed, broken fences and debris spread across their fields.