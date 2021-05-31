‘Leave the building’: Texas walkout escalates voting battles

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A dramatic late-night walkout in the Texas Capitol that blocked sweeping new voting restrictions is giving Democrats a boost of morale after months of racking up losses in GOP-controlled statehouses around the country. The Texas Legislature officially adjourned Monday hours after Democrats walked off the floor of the House chamber to deny a vote on a sweeping bill that would shorten polling hours and scale back polling places. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was expected to sign the bill and says he’ll call a special session to finish the job. The meltdown of the Texas bill was a rare victory for Democrats in a year that has seen more than a dozen states enact new laws tightening voting restrictions.