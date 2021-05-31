Olmsted County buildings opening to the public Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County buildings are opening to the public on Tuesday, June 1.

It's the first business day after Governor Walz's order on distancing and capacity expires for indoor and outdoor events.

County park buildings and offices will also be opened.

Face masks are still required on the fifth and sixth floors of the county government center.

Public meetings will be held in-person with virtual access is still available.

Social distancing is still recommended for everyone.

Those who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

County officials said they will not be verifying vaccination status of anyone in county buildings unless it is part of an official case investigation by Olmsted County Public Health.