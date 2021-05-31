Somaliland vote highlights peace in breakaway Somali region

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The people of Somaliland are voting Monday in parliamentary and local elections, highlighting progress in the semi-autonomous region of Somalia that over the years has avoided the destructive violence plaguing other parts of the Horn of Africa country. More than 1 million of Somaliland’s 4 million people are registered voters. The region has invited international observers, including political figures from elsewhere in Africa. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict. Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has maintained its own independent government, currency and security system.