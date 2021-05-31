Sri Lanka police investigate fire on ship off Colombo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A special Sri Lankan police team has begun investigating a fire on a ship anchored off its capital, as the government seeks to take legal action against the vessel’s owners over the incident, which has caused severe marine pollution. The fire on the MV X-Press Pearl has been burning since May 20, ravaging the ship, which officials say is only about five months old. The navy says the flames are still burning but have been reduced to “small spot fires” in the aft of the ship. Debris from the burning ship has washed ashore and is causing severe pollution on beaches. The government has banned fishing along about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of the coast.