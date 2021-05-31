Thailand reports record virus cases; Bangkok eases lockdown

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is redoubling efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in labor camps, factories and markets as the number of new cases surges to record levels. A government spokesman said Monday that public health officials were meeting with labor and industry officials to discuss better ways to curb infections that are clustered in crowded, high-risk places. Still, Bangkok’s governor said the city would ease some pandemic restrictions, reopening parks, massage parlors and beauty salons, though with precautions such as mandatory masks. The government reported a record 5,485 new cases, with nearly 2,000 in prisons. Confirmed deaths increased by 19, bringing the total to 1,031 since the pandemic began.