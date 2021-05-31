US sells off Iranian crude oil seized off coast of UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. has sold some 2 million barrels of Iranian crude oil after seizing an oil tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. That’s according to recent court documents and U.S. government statistics released over the weekend. The papers have raised eyebrows of commodities traders as Tehran remains targeted by a series of American sanctions. The Energy Information Agency said America “imported” just over 1 million barrels of Iranian crude in March. The oil came from the MT Achilleas, a ship seized in February by the U.S. off the coast of the Emirati port city of Fujairah. An Iranian official declined to comment Monday on the case.