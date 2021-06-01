A warm and pleasant start to June; summer warmth is ahead this week

A glorious first day of June

We're starting the month of June on a bright and tranquil note as high pressure settles in from the northwest. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the day with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds developing from time to time and afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-70s which is pretty typical for early June standards. Winds under that area of high pressure will be generally light, coming in from the southwest to help in the warming cause.