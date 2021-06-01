Australian power generator takes Greenpeace to court

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator AGL Energy has taken Greenpeace to court alleging breaches of copyright and trademark laws in the environmental group’s campaign that describes AGL as the nation’s biggest climate polluter. Greenpeace Australia Pacific has accused AGL of “greenwashing” by promoting itself as a leading investor in renewable energy. AGL, which predominantly generates coal-fired electricity, targeted in the Federal Court Greenpeace’s use of its logo in an online advertising campaign that uses the slogan “AGL – Australia’s Greatest Liability.” AGL unsuccessfully applied for an interim court order that would have forced Greenpeace to remove the logo. Greenpeace argues that Australian trademark law allowed for the logo to be used for satire, parody and criticism.