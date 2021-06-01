Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal. A White House official says Biden and the West Virginia senator will meet Wednesday afternoon. The administration says the deadline for a deal is June. 7. Biden and GOP senators appear to be pulling farther apart as they try to narrow their ideas. The president is proposing $1.7 trillion on roads, bridges and other investments. The Republicans countered last week with $928 billion. Biden has sized up that offer as unworkable.