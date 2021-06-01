BREAKING: JBS Plant in Worthington impacted by Cyber Attack

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- This last weekend saw a ransomware attack on the world's largest meat company. Now, the company has had to cancel shifts due to the attack shuttering a business already impacted from the pandemic.

The attack has impacted the JBS Plant in Worthington, MN. The plant has canceled shifts.

In a statement, JBS said,

"On Sunday, May 30, JBS USA determined that it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. The company took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company's global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation. The company’s backup servers were not affected, and it is actively working with an Incident Response firm to restore its systems as soon as possible. The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation. Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers."

JBS also said it believes the attack originated out of Russia and The White House said it's engaged with Russia on the issue.

