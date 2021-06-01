China rejects torture claim in trial of Australian writer

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has rejected allegations by an Australian writer that he was tortured during interrogation before being put on trial on spying charges. The Foreign Ministry also accused of Australia of “unfounded provocation” after its government said Yang Hengjun’s incarceration since January 2019 was improper arbitrary detention. A ministry spokesperson said, “there is no arbitrary detention or forced confession with torture” in Yang’s case. Yang, a crime novelist and blogger, said he asked the judge ahead of his trial last week to exclude records of his interrogation because he was tortured, according to a copy of his account seen by The Associated Press.