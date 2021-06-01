Democrat Nikki Fried announces run for Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is running for Florida governor, calling Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis an authoritarian who’s putting his party and political ambition ahead of Floridians. Fried made her announcement Tuesday. She criticized DeSantis for trying to quash the voice of Floridians by signing bills that crack down on protests, make it more difficult to vote and make it harder for citizens to change the constitution. Fried is hoping to be first the Democrat to win a Florida governor’s race since 1994. In the primary, she’ll face former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist, who is now a Democratic U.S. Representative. Fried is Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat.