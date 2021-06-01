Deputy, suspect killed in California desert shootout

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot by a suspect who was later killed in a shootout with deputies in a desert community east of Los Angeles. The events unfolded Monday afternoon when deputies tried to pull over a motorcycle without a license plate near Yucca Valley. Officials say the motorcyclist sped away, ditched the bike and ran into open desert. As deputies searched the area, authorities say the suspect opened fire. One deputy was shot and airlifted to a hospital, where he died. He was identified as as 43-year-old Sergeant Dominic Vaca.