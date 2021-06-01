Driver fleeing Iowa police fatally jumps from moving vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa say a teen driver fleeing from police in a stolen car died when he leapt from the moving vehicle and was run over by it. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began just before 9 p.m. Monday when a deputy spotted a vehicle on Interstate 380 that had been reported stolen out of Cedar Rapids and sought to pull it over. Investigators say a chase ensued, and a short time later, the driver and passenger bailed out of the moving car, which continued on and hit a house. Officials say the driver was struck by the vehicle as he jumped from it and died at the scene. The passenger was arrested.