Farmers react to JBS cyber-attack

(KTTC) -- Southeast Minnesota farmers were not too concerned after hearing how the JBS cyberattack may have an impact on ability to process hogs.

"The industry's going to be able to come through it relatively unscathed, but it's paramount that we get those plants back and up and running and that this doesn't become a multiple day impact," said Brandon Schafer, Schafer Farms manager.

Around this time last year, there was much more uncertainty and fear due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on production.

"Once they go past a certain harvest weight, we get docked significantly, so from a financial standpoint, it's gonna be a big impact," said Mike Patterson, a hog farmer, back in April 2020. "Our barns are full, we got hogs that are ready to market, the barns are designed to hold the number of animals we have in them."

Shutdowns of manufacturing plants due to COVID-19 outbreaks caused disruptions for weeks in the meat industry. Barns filled up with unwanted hogs and livestock, and many of them had to be euthanized as a result.

Farmers like Schafer are confident this disruption in Minnesota's meat production is minimal compared to the hardships of the pandemic.

"It certainly, I guess, raises our awareness of the other risks. We felt the impact of a pandemic that nobody could have ever dreamt could have the impact that it did," said Schafer. "We have a fragile process that we cannot take for granted."

Schafer also emphasized that this is something the industry must look out for in the future.

"We're going to have to pay a lot of attention to, no matter what we do, every person on the planet has some degree of interconnection to one another through internet and other connection possibilities," said Schafer.