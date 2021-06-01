First responders kick off “Battle of the Badges” blood donation competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's time to for local first responders to "bring it on" because the "Battle of the Badges" blood donation competition started Tuesday.

It's a competition between Rochester Fire, Rochester Police, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

The goal is simple -- to donate the most blood to Mayo Clinic by August 31.

RFD won in 2018, but Mayo Ambulance is the reigning winner.

There has been a shortage of blood donations nationwide, which makes this friendly competition even more important.

"It's a competition we started so that we could promote donating blood because it's very important," Rochester firefighter Amanda Marx said. "During the summertime, it seems like more accidents happen. So, donating blood can save three lives. This is a chance for us to do something fun with it and get more blood donations."

Marx said RFD's strategy is getting the word out to everyone.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Supervisor Kate Arms said their strategy is more about "smack talk."

"We do a lot of egging-on of each other on and seeing who can get the most donations and push each other," Arms said. "So, it brings on a lot of friendly competition and a lot of pushing each other to the brink."

Anyone can participate in the competition. When someone goes to Mayo Clinic to donate blood, they can mark down which "badge" they want to back.

According to Mayo Clinic, people can usually safely donate blood every two months. The blood donated locally stays in the region, and a person in a car accident can receive up to 47 liters of blood.

Anyone who wants to participate can donate at either the

First Floor location of the Hilton Building, or Room M-86 on the Main Floor of the Joseph Building.