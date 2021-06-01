German minister laments choice of Syria for WHO board seat

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says he is “anything but happy” that Syria’s government has been selected for a seat on the World Health Organization’s executive board. The choice of Syria was confirmed with no debate or dissent at a meeting of WHO member nations over the weekend. Jens Spahn said Tuesday it reflected the need to work with certain governments to benefit their people, especially on health matters. Dozens of medical workers in rebel-held northwest Syria on Monday protested the decision. They accuse Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government of responsibility for bombing hospitals and clinics.