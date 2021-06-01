Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has distanced himself from comments made by his military chief after Israel bombed a Gaza Strip high-rise housing an Associated Press office and other news outlets. Benny Gantz says the remarks were not meant to be taken literally. Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi was quoted as saying in an interview published over the weekend that AP journalists drank coffee each morning with Hamas operatives in a cafeteria in the building. The AP has called the claims “patently false,” noting there wasn’t even a cafeteria in the building. Gantz told foreign reporters on Monday that Kohavi was “trying to portray the atmosphere, not the actual aspects” of the building.