JBS cyberattack disrupts Australian meat production

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Thousands of Australian meat workers have had no work for a second day after a cyberattack crippled the world’s largest meat processing company. Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said Tuesday that it might take days for production to resume. JBS is Australia’s largest meat and food processing company, with 47 facilities including abattoirs, feedlots and meat processing sites. JBS USA said in a statement on Monday that it was the target on Sunday of an “organized cybersecurity attack” affecting some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. Littleproud said the Australian government was working with JBS to resolve the problems.