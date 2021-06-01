Malaysia to summon Chinese envoy over jets intrusion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia says it will issue a diplomatic protest against an intrusion by 16 Chinese military aircraft into its airspace. The Malaysian foreign minister says he will summon the Chinese ambassador to explain the breach of the Malaysian airspace and sovereignty. Malaysia’s air force says its radar picked up the Chinese aircraft Monday near Malaysian-administered Luconia Shoals, a rich fishing ground in the disputed South China Sea. After attempts to contact the aircraft failed, the air force sent its fighter planes to identify them. It said they were Ilyushin Il-76 and Xian Y-20 strategic transporters, flying at an altitude typically used by commercial flights. China claims almost the entire South China Sea despite overlapping claims by its Southeast Asian neighbors.