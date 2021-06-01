Millennial Money: She crushed $20K+ in debt at age 24

When a 24-year-old woman found herself burdened with $229,000 in debt that included student loans, a car loan and credit card debt, she set a goal to become debt-free by age 30. Get to know the first stage of her journey, in which she used balance transfers to pay off $20,000 of credit card debt in less than one year. Learn how balance transfer credit cards work. Find out what it takes to qualify for one and how it can offer a lower interest rate that saves time and money while paying off debt.