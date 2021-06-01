Netanyahu: Israel would risk ‘friction’ with US over Iran

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is prepared to risk “friction” with the United States if it means neutralizing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The embattled premier on Tuesday said Iran remains Israel’s biggest existential threat. If Israel is forced to choose, “eliminating the existential threat” wins, he said. Netanyahu has issued similar declarations before, but he spoke Tuesday as talks continued in Vienna between the United States and other nations about reinstating the 2015 atomic accord. Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement and imposed sanctions on Iran. Democratic president Joe Biden wants to update and rejoin the agreement.