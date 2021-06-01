Private company takes over Puerto Rico power utility service

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A private company has taken over the transmission and distribution operations of Puerto Rico’s power authority, which has been struggling with blackouts and bankruptcy and a history of corruption and mismanagement. Tuesday’s takeover by Luma Energy under a 15-year contract coincides with the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season. Many across Puerto Rico are worried about the transition and whether the new company can handle a severe storm as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Maria, a powerful Category 4 hurricane that destroyed most of the power grid in September 2017.