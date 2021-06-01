RPS board approves school boundary adjustments

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- At its board meeting Tuesday evening, the Rochester Public Schools board approved the recommendation for boundary adjustments.

The vote approving the change was unanimous.

The new boundaries will take effect for the 2022-2023 school year.

Boundary adjustments were needed following the referendum vote to build Overland Elementary School and the yet unnamed middle school in the northwest part of the city.

An interactive map with the new boundaries can be found here.