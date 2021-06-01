Student brick-breaking ceremony held before Bishop Elementary demolition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Several students, teachers and staff members of Bishop Elementary School took part in a brick-breaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The ceremony commemorated the school before its demolition this summer.

The building was built in 1959 and has about 450 kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

Each class had a representative Tuesday to participate in the brick breaking.

Knutson Construction Project Manager Keane McWaters is leading the construction efforts.

"The new building will actually sit back where the [school's] playground is currently. So, as we start tearing down this building, we'll be starting on soil corrections and putting a foundation work on the new building," McWaters said. "Where [the school] sits will actually become a parking lot for the new building."

However, the contractor says before any work is done, it's important to give Bishop's students a chance to put hammer to brick.

"It's a really fun event for the kids to come out," McWaters said. "A lot of them have many good memories in this building and we wanted to give them the chance to be a part of the construction project."

Construction is slated to begin this summer, and Bishop students will attend Overland Elementary for the 2021-2022 school year.

They will return to the new school in the fall of 2022.